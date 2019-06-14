Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Full 2019 NBA Draft Green Room Invite List Revealed

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

A total of 20 players received invitations to sit in the green room during the 2019 NBA draft, headlined by the presumptive top two picks, Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony shared the full list of prospects invited to New York for the June 20 event:

Of the players who received an invitation, at least 19 are expected to be first-round picks by most experts.

Per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman, Auburn's Chuma Okeke is the highest-ranked player in the class (No. 13 overall) who didn't receive an invitation. Kentucky's Keldon Johnson is the only prospect not in the top 30 (No. 34 overall) to be invited to the green room.

Even though only 20 players received an official offer to sit in a green room, it doesn't preclude other draft hopefuls from getting their moment in the spotlight with either NBA Commissioner Adam Silver or Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum when their name is called.

It's not unusual for prospects to sit in the stands with fans on what is often the biggest night of their professional lives.

The next step in the process will be for players to determine if they want to be in the Barclays Center green room. Based on the names listed, the NBA understands who its future stars are going to be and is doing everything in its power to put them front and center on draft night.