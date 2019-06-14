David Ortiz Shooting Suspect Rolfi Ferreira Cruz Wanted in 2017 NJ Robberies

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, who admitted to shooting David Ortiz on Sunday in the Dominican Republic, is also a suspect in a 2017 robbery in New Jersey.

Per Joshua Jongsma of the North Jersey Record, Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday that Cruz is connected to two armed robberies in Clifton.

Clifton police announced in January 2018 the identity of two suspects in a pair of Dec. 22 holdups. Arturo Hart turned himself in to authorities, while Cruz remained at large.

Jongsma noted it's unclear at this point if Cruz will be extradited to the United States to face charges for his role in the New Jersey robberies.

Dominican police announced at a press conference Wednesday they are considering the case an attempted assassination after arresting nine people connected to the shooting of Ortiz.

Major General Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said the alleged coordinator of the attack, who is in custody, was offered 400,000 Dominican pesos (roughly $7,800).

Per ESPN's Marly Rivera, Ortiz is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing two surgical procedures. The former Boston Red Sox star was shot in the back and was transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital.