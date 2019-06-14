Jodie Taylor's Goal Lifts England Past Argentina at 2019 Women's World Cup

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

England defeated Argentina 1-0 at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Le Havre, France, on Friday.

The Lionesses had the perfect opportunity to open the scoring through Nikita Parris' penalty after 27 minutes, but Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa saved her shot onto the post.

England had to wait until the second half to break the deadlock. Jodie Taylor was assured as she slotted home after 61 minutes for the only goal of the game.

England dominated the opening stages of the game but failed to put Correa under sustained pressure.

Phil Neville's team had a chance to break the deadlock in the first half when Manchester United captain Alex Greenwood was fouled by Ruth Bravo in the penalty area.

The referee took an extended period to organise the spot-kick, leaving taker Parris waiting to fire her shot. When it finally came, Correa saved her effort.

Sky Sports Football shared the moment:

England continued to be the better side, attacking at will and with consistency, but Argentina's toughness was clearly abundant.

Former United States international Yael Averbuch West tipped her hat to the underdog's tactics:

Neville appeared pensive in the technical area, but his side played with an increasing tempo until the half-time whistle.

OptaJoe highlighted Abbie McManus' ball retention:

Correa was once again at the centre of the action after the restart, denying Parris once more with a superb point-blank save.

England were finally rewarded for their play on 61 minutes as Beth Mead found the perfect cross for Taylor to tap home.

Jill Scott should have doubled the lead with 18 minutes remaining, but the Manchester City star's header landed on the roof of the net.

Argentina had their first shot on target after 75 minutes, but the English were relentless in their focus and desire to win.

Fran Kirby and Parris both remained busy and dangerous throughout, driving England forward, and the Lionesses booked their spot in the next round with their second victory in Group D.

What's Next

Both nations are back in Group D action Wednesday. England will play Japan, and Argentina faces Scotland.