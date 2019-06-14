Rolfi Ferreira Cruz Says from Jail Cell That David Ortiz Wasn't Meant to Be Shot

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 14, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rolfi Ferreira Cruz told reporters crowded outside his jail cell that he shot former Boston Red Sox superstar David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, but he added that the former ballplayer was not the intended target.

"It wasn't supposed to be David," Cruz said in Spanish, per TMZ Sports, who also relayed that he went to the Dial Bar on Sunday to kill someone else dressed similarly to Ortiz.

Per Michael Weissenstein of the Associated Press, six people (including Cruz) have been arrested in the murder-for-hire plot. No official motive for the attempted murder has been provided by police.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

