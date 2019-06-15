Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream, Group Times for Saturday Fixtures

VI-Images/Getty Images

The focus will all be on Group E at the 2019 Women's World Cup on Saturday, as the Netherlands take on Cameroon and Canada face New Zealand.

The Netherlands and Canada both opened their campaigns with victories and know another three points on Saturday will be enough to send them through to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Cameroon and New Zealand must avoid another defeat if they are to have any chance of progressing in the tournament.

Saturday's Schedule

Netherlands vs. Cameroon (Group E), 3 p.m. local/2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Canada vs. New Zealand (Group E), 9 p.m. local/8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra App, Fox, fuboTV, BBC Sport Live



Saturday Preview

The Netherlands tasted victory over New Zealand in their opener but needed a stoppage-time winner from Jill Roord to deny the Football Ferns in a 1-0 win.

The Dutch will need to improve if they are to win the tournament, but in star forward Lieke Martens they have a player capable of producing moments of inspiration:

Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman will also demand more from her players after criticising their performance against New Zealand, per Reuters.

"We were sloppy, our ball tempo was too slow and our positional play was not very good," she said. "I saw too many of our players strolling."

However, despite failing to impress so far Wiegman's side are a strong run of form. The European champions have won their last five games in a row and will be expected to continue that run on Saturday.

Cameroon were narrowly beaten by Canada in their opener, as the Indomitable Lionesses showed they are a tough team to beat.

The Cameroon team have already brought plenty of entertainment to the tournament off the pitch:

However, they will need to show more going forwards if they are to keep their World Cup dreams alive, although they do have plenty of attacking talent in their squad.

Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene and Ajara Nchout Njoya both offer bags of pace, while star forward Gaelle Enganamouit could return to the starting XI after a bright appearance as a substitute against Canada.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Canada will face familiar opponents on Saturday, as they also took on New Zealand in the group stages of the 2015 World Cup. That match ended in a goalless draw although much has changed since then.

Kenneth Heiner-Moller will want his side to be more clinical in their second game after doing plenty of attacking against Cameroon but struggling to find the target.

Striker Christine Sinclair will be the focus of the Canada attack as she continues her attempts to make history and become her country's all-time leading goalscorer:

She will have her work cut out against a New Zealand side that put in a spirited performance against Netherlands and can take plenty of positives from their narrow defeat.

The Football Ferns created good chances to score. Olivia Chance went closest with a fine effort that struck the crossbar, while Sarah Gregorius spurned a fine opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

Manager Tom Sermanni knows Canada well and the threat that Sinclair possesses, as he was the team's assistant at the 2015 World Cup:

Canada will be favourites to pick up their second win and secure their place in the next round of the tournament, but New Zealand will offer a stern test as they go in search of their first World Cup win.