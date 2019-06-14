Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Friday

Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Japan picked up their first win of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Friday by beating Scotland 2-1 at the Stade de la Route de Lorient in Rennes, France.

First-half goals from Mana Iwabuchi and Yuika Sugasawa gave Japan all three points, with substitute Lana Clelland curling home a late consolation for the Scots.

The result sends Japan to the top of Group D ahead of England's clash with Argentina later on Friday, while Scotland are left without a point from their opening two games.

Friday's Matches

Japan 2-1 Scotland

Jamaica vs. Italy

England vs. Argentina

Friday Recap

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr made changes to her side for the match and brought full-back Hayley Lauder back into her starting XI. It was a landmark appearance for the 29-year-old:

Meanwhile, Japan coach Asako Takakura brought in Iwabuchi in attack for Kumi Yokoyama. It proved to be a good decision as the 26-year-old broke the deadlock after 23 minutes.

Jun Endo cut the ball back to Iwabuchi on the edge of the penalty area, and she took a touch before blasting the ball past goalkeeper Lee Alexander (U.S. only):

The goal seemed to fill Japan full of confidence and they continued to attack in numbers.

Iwabuchi fired into the side-netting and then Sugasawa tangled with Rachel Corsie under a high ball and won a penalty.

Sugasawa made no mistake with the spot-kick, calmly sending Alexander the wrong way to double her side's lead.

ESPN's Kate Markgraf was impressed with Japan's performance:

Japan went close to a third goal just before half-time. Endo was again the creator, cutting the ball back to Hina Sugita to blast an effort against the crossbar.

Scotland goalkeeper Alexander was also kept busy after the break. She saved well from Emi Nakajima, Rikako Kobayashi and Aya Sameshima as Japan sought to put the game out of sight.

However, Scotland came on strong in the closing stages and created chances of their own.

Eric Cuthbert hit a post from close range before Clelland pounced on a loose ball and curled the ball into the top corner (UK only):

It was a fantastic strike from the substitute but not enough to stop Scotland slipping to a second narrow defeat in two games.