Neymar Denies Rape Allegations by Najila Trindade in Police Questioning

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 05: Neymar Jr. of Brazil looks on before the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Qatar at Mane Garrincha Stadium on June 5, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar has denied raping Najila Trindade during five hours of questioning with police in Sao Paulo on Thursday.

Per Mauricio Savarese of The Independent, prosecutor Flavia Merlini said the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward "denies the accusations and responded [to questions] in a satisfactory way."

She added: "He answered all the questions. From now on the investigator will take other necessary measures until the conclusion of the probe. Since the probe is secret, we cannot tell about those measures."

Neymar, 27, is accused of raping Trindade in a Paris hotel room on May 15.

Trindade discussed the allegations publicly in early June, telling Brazilian outlet SBT (h/t ESPN FC) that the former Barcelona star "turned aggressive" when she refused to have sex with him without a condom.

She said: "When I asked him if he brought a condom, he said no. So I told him that nothing would happen. He didn't listen, he turned, and he committed the act. ... I said, 'Stop. Stop. No! Stop.' But he didn't say much. He only acted. I just want justice. He left me very traumatised. I want him to pay for what he did."

Neymar also released a video in which he denied the allegations and shared WhatsApp messages between the pair:

During the video, Neymar displayed photos of Trindade, which is also being investigated by Brazilian police as a potential invasion of privacy.

The former Santos forward was recently ruled out of Brazil's 2019 Copa America campaign after injuring himself in a warm-up match against Qatar.

The Selecao kick off their home tournament against Bolivia on Friday at Sao Paulo's Estadio do Morumbi ahead of further Group A fixtures against Venezuela and Peru. 

