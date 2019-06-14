Elise Kellond-Knight in Response to Brazil Celebrations: 'It Pisses You Off'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

Australia's forward Samantha Kerr reacts during a refereeing decision before a goal was allowed during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images)
PASCAL GUYOT/Getty Images

Australia's Elise Kellond-Knight has said the Matildas were fired up by Brazil's celebrations as they secured a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory against the South Americans in Group C at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Thursday.

The No. 6 ranked side in the world, Australia had fallen to a shock 2-1 defeat to Italy in their tournament opener at France 2019.

After a Marta penalty and Cristiane's fourth strike of the tournament put them 2-0 behind at the 
Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, Australia looked like they could be heading out of the tournament.

But Caitlin Foord poked home to get them back in the match just before half-time, and when Chloe Logarzo's cross-cum-shot found the back of the net in the 58th minute, the comeback was on.

An own goal from Monica then sealed the turnaround on 66 minutes after the intervention of VAR, and Kellond-Knight said Australia had been motivated by Brazil's celebrations at going 2-0 ahead, per Amee Ruszkai of Goal:

"It pisses you off a little bit to be honest with you. It’s such a big rivalry as it is and then to see them celebrating and putting it in your face a little bit, it fires you up. So good on them, it gave us a little bit more encouragement."

Sam Kerr, meanwhile, hit out at those who had criticised Australia after their surprise loss to Italy in the opening match, per AAP (h/t ESPN FC):

"There [were] a lot of critics talking about us, but we're back so suck on that one. We don't listen to the haters. Look at that performance to come back from the deep. I love these girls, they're something else."

Despite the victory, Australia remain third in Group C, outside of the automatic qualification places for the knockout rounds.

They will likely need a win over Jamaica in their final group-stage game on Tuesday in order to seal a spot in the last 16.

The Reggae Girlz lost their opener 3-0 against Brazil and are back in action against Italy in Reims on Friday.

Australia got to the quarter-finals four years ago before being knocked out by eventual runners-up Japan.

They have enough quality in their squad to go further in France this year, and they are now up and running in the tournament thanks to Thursday's victory. 

