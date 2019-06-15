USA vs. Chile: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

TF-Images/Getty Images

The United States can effectively secure their spot in the next round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup if they can beat Chile at the Parc des Princes in their second Group F outing on Sunday.

Jill Ellis' side opened the competition with a record 13-0 hammering of Thailand and look all but certain to advance after flexing against one of the competition's underdogs.

The Stars and Stripes will be assured of a place in the round of 16 if they defeat Chile and Sweden beat Thailand earlier on Sunday, which would set up a winner-takes-all encounter with the Europeans.

But first they must overcome the challenge put forth by La Roja Femenina, who would surely take pleasure in clinching their first win over the United States in Paris.

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: BBC Two (UK), Fox (U.S.)

Odds

USA: 1-33

Draw: 14-1

Chile: 33-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

The odds don't favour Chile in the French capital, and the tournament favourite United States showed in their opener that nerves don't appear to be a factor.

Least of all for Alex Morgan, the Orlando Pride forward whose five goals helped achieve the widest winning margin in a Women's World Cup fixture. Footage courtesy of Fox Sports (U.S. only):

Ellis' side have won each of their past seven matches and marked a 10th consecutive game unbeaten with that result, ominous for a Chile team that hasn't tasted victory in its 10 matches since November.

The United States came in for some criticism following their celebrations against Thailand after the result was clearly settled, but Morgan told TSN she felt her and her team-mates were justified:

It's not often one's team scores goals in the double digits—never mind in a World Cup fixture—but the Stars and Stripes should be wary of letting that record victory go to their head.

Chile made their World Cup debut in a 2-0 defeat to the veteran Swedes on Tuesday, but the South Americans managed to keep a clean sheet for 83 minutes before conceding twice in quick succession.

Coach Jose Letelier will have taken some positives despite the defeat, and goalkeeper Christiane Endler showed on numerous occasions that she could be a tough figure to beat (U.S. only):

They aren't the only debutants to have lost on their World Cup bow, with Scotland, South Africa and Jamaica also suffering defeats.

That being said, the United States have failed to win all three of their group games in each of the past three World Cup tournaments. Sweden held the Americans to a 0-0 stalemate in 2015 but couldn't prevent Ellis' side from topping their group nonetheless.

Thailand could spice up the group if they surprise Sweden on Sunday to leave three teams in sight of six points, although it's highly unlikely they will get the better of Peter Gerhardsson's side.

Any result other than defeat would be a great success for Chile, who likely need at least one point against the United States on Sunday if they are to have a chance of reaching the round of 16.