Kyle Kuzma: Raptors' NBA Title vs Warriors 'Karma' for 2017 Kawhi Leonard Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - MAY 14: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers sits on stage during the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on May 14, 2019 at the Chicago Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

There are a lot of words you could use to describe the Toronto Raptors' 2019 NBA championship.

Kyle Kuzma had one: "karma."

The Los Angeles Lakers forward tweeted the Raptors' victory was the result of injury karma:

Kawhi Leonard went down in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals on what many have called a dirty foul from Zaza Pachulia. He missed the remainder of the series and then most of the 2017-18 season, ultimately falling out with the Spurs over the handling of his injury.

Leonard brought things full circle, winning Finals MVP en route to leading the Raptors to a victory over Golden State marred by injuries for the Warriors. Kevin Durant played only 12 minutes due to injury, suffering a ruptured Achilles in Game 5. Klay Thompson missed the entire fourth quarter after suffering a knee injury in Game 6.

As for whether it was karma, that's up to Kuzma's interpretation. 

