NFL Updates Possible PI Review Rule, Includes Hail Mary, Replay-Initiated Review

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 13, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. The non-call on the play involving Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman in the NFC championship game cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. (Or, at least that's how they see it in New Orleans) After taking tons of flak, then admitting the call was wrong, but doing nothing to alter the outcome of the game, the NFL rule-makers met a few months later and declared pass interference would now be reviewable.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NFL continues to make changes to its new rule that makes pass interference calls reviewable in an attempt to get uniformity between head coaches and officials. 

Per NFL Football Operations, new changes being considered include having replay officials initiate reviews in the final two minutes of each half and during overtime and making Hail Mary passes subject to review:

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

