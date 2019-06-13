NFL Updates Possible PI Review Rule, Includes Hail Mary, Replay-Initiated Review

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The NFL continues to make changes to its new rule that makes pass interference calls reviewable in an attempt to get uniformity between head coaches and officials.

Per NFL Football Operations, new changes being considered include having replay officials initiate reviews in the final two minutes of each half and during overtime and making Hail Mary passes subject to review:

