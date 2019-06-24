Report: Pistons Sign Louis King to Contract as 2019 Undrafted NBA Free Agent

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons agreed to a two-way contract with former Oregon Ducks forward Louis King on Monday.

Shams Charania of The Vertical and Stadium reported the news. King went undrafted in Thursday's NBA draft.

The 6'8", 195-pound forward proved to be playmaker on both ends of the court last season, as he led the Ducks in both scoring (13.5 PPG) and rebounding (5.5 RPG) among players with double-digit appearances.

King's Scouting Profile (per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman)

Offensive Strengths

Good mix of positional 6'8" size and shot-making skill. Smooth scorer from each level who could become more explosive as he builds back strength in his knee following meniscus tear last year.

Offensive Weaknesses

If he's not making shots, he's probably not adding much to the team. Needs to regain some lost burst to maximize potential.

Defensive Outlook

Size, mobility to guard both forward spots. Has the chance to be a fine defender, but nothing about his short time at Oregon suggests there is any exciting defensive upside.

Projected role: Shot-making role player

As for King's scouting report of himself, he told reporters at a predraft workout in mid-June that he has a high motor and loves to win:

King's college career got off to a slow start, but he played a pivotal role in getting the Ducks to the 2019 NCAA tournament.

After missing the first seven games of the season while recovering from a knee injury suffered during his high school days, King averaged just 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game during his first month at Oregon.

He stepped up his game at the start of the new year, though, averaging 15.0 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game the rest of the way.

Behind King's strong play, Oregon won eight consecutive games en route to the Pac-12 tournament title, securing a spot in the Big Dance. With King leading the way, the Ducks made it to the Sweet 16 before losing to the eventual champs, the Virginia Cavaliers.

King may not be the highest-rated player in his draft class, but he showed that he can be a playmaker when he's healthy, especially on the offensive end of the court. His shot gives him the ability to make an immediate impact—he shot 43.5 percent overall and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc at Oregon.