Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and Times for Friday Group Fixtures

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

England will hope to extend their lead at the top of Group D at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup when they face Argentina in their second outing on Friday.

Fellow home nation Scotland—whom England defeated 2-1 in their tournament bow—meet Japan earlier in the day as both those teams search for their first win in France.

Group C hopefuls Italy also meet Jamaica with a view to moving three points clear of Australia and Brazil at the top of the pool, having surprised the Matildas 2-1 in their first matchup.

Australia shocked Brazil 3-2 after trailing by two goals on Thursday, giving Italy the chance to take an outright lead and secure at least a second-place finish if they beat the Reggae Girlz.

Friday, June 14

Japan vs. Scotland (D), 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Jamaica vs. Italy (C), 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

England vs. Argentina (D), 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Fox will provide live-stream action for viewers in the United States via Fox Sports Go. Audiences in the United Kingdom can stream matches using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website.

Lionesses Off to Roaring Start, Italy a Dark Horse

England resume their World Cup campaign at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre and can afford to feel upbeat in their preparation for Argentina despite not reaching their best in the opening win over Scotland.

Goals from Nikita Parris and Ellen White had the Lionesses two goals up before the break. It was clear how much it meant from the former to score her first World Cup goal from the spot, via Match of the Day (UK only):

Parris sprinted to the bench with gusto after nudging her side ahead, via Fox Sports (U.S. only):

Claire Emslie pulled one back in what ended as a more spirited second half for the Scots, who might hope for a better result against Japan if they can display the same perseverance.

Argentina, ranked 37th in the world, should be an easier test for England, and left-back Alex Greenwood told Sky Sports she expects a better performance now Phil Neville's side have had a chance to warm up:

Japan and Argentina drew 0-0 in their opener and will be hopeful of at least scoring their first goals of the tournament.

Scotland were unbeaten in five matches (four wins) prior to the England defeat, and their players remain hopeful of a place in the knockout stages despite the early loss, via Sky Sports:

Italy were the underdogs in their meeting with Australia but emerged 2-1 winners thanks to a game-winning brace from Barbara Bonansea.

Bonansea's second strike came five minutes int injury time and showed an intriguing similarity with a strike from Italy legend Francesco Totti, per Fox Sports:

Italy went on to reach the final of the 2006 World Cup but have never done so in the women's competition—they reached the quarter-finals in the inaugural tournament but haven't gone past the group stage since.

The Azzurre should be capable of beating Jamaica to keep up their winning start in France and move back out in front at the top of Group C.