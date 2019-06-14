Canada vs. New Zealand: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Elsa/Getty Images

Canada go in search of their second win at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday when they take on New Zealand in Group E.

Kenneth Heiner-Moller's side enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their opener, while New Zealand lost 1-0 to the Netherlands thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Jill Roord.

The results leaves Tom Sermanni's side still searching for a first win at a World Cup and in need of a result against Canada if they are to make it through to the knockout stages.

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m ET

TV Info: BBC Red Button (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC Sport Live (UK), Univision NOW (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Canada 4-9, Draw 3-1, New Zealand 15-2

Match Preview

Canada striker Christine Sinclair will resume her quest to become the country's all-time leading goalscorer against New Zealand.

The team captain, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday, did not find the target against Cameroon and remains on 181 international goals:

Canada's lack of goals may concern Heiner-Moller ahead of their second game, as his side were guilty of missing chances against Cameroon. Sinclair went close with an effort that was cleared off the line, while Nichelle Prince hit a post with a deflected shot.

Canada managed 16 attempts throughout the 90 minutes but just four of those were on target, per FlashScore.com.

They have now failed to score more than one goal in their last nine World Cup matches but will know victory over New Zealand will guarantee them a place in the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, New Zealand may feel hard done by in the loss against the Netherlands after putting in a spirited display against the European champions.

The Football Ferns went close to taking the lead in the match when Olivia Chance hit the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box (U.S. only):

Their resistance was finally broken deep into stoppage time, but Sermanni has backed his team to respond to their opening defeat, per Channel News Asia.

"We had a game plan and the players adhered to that magnificently. Their effort, courage and discipline was first class. The players will be absolutely devastated but we're a resilient group and I'm pretty confident we'll bounce back. Before the tournament started we said it was a three-game tournament. We're only a third of the way through."

New Zealand did a good job of nullifying the Netherlands attack and also created some decent chances, but they will need to be more clinical if they are to end their long wait for a first World Cup win.