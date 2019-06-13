Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Thursday

Elsa/Getty Images

Australia produced a stirring comeback from two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2 at the 2019 Women's World Cup in Montpellier on Thursday.

Goals from Marta and Cristiane had put Brazil in charge of the match, but Australia hit back to level matters through Caitlin Foord and Chloe Logarzon.

Brazil defender Monica then headed past her own goalkeeper Barbara to hand the Matildas their first win of the tournament.

Thursday's Matches

Australia 3-2 Brazil

South Africa vs. China

Thursday Recap

Brazil welcomed all-time leading Women's World Cup goalscorer Marta back into their side for their second game of the tournament.

Yet Australia started the stronger of the two teams and thought they had won a penalty midway through the first half after Tameka Yallop went down in the penalty area after a challenge from Thaisa.

However, the decision went against the Australians, as the referee spotted a handball by Yallop in the build-up after a VAR check.

Brazil then won a penalty of their own just minutes later when Elise Kellond-Knight was adjudged to have brought down Santos.

Marta made no mistake from the spot, sending goalkeeper Lydia Williams the wrong way to make it 1-0:

Brazil doubled their lead on 38 minutes through striker Cristiane. Tamires sent in a fine cross from the left for the 34-year-old to nod home her fourth goal of the tournament:

However, Australia pulled a goal back just before the break. A deep cross in from the left was nodded on by Logarzo for Foord to slide home at the far post and give the Matildas hope:

Brazil made two substitutions at the break by taking off Formiga and Marta and bringing on Luana and Ludmila.

However, the changes did not have the desired effect, as Australia scored twice to go ahead in the match for the first time.

Logarzo equalised just before the hour mark when her cross just beat striker Samantha Kerr at the near post but also flew past goalkeeper Barbara and into the back of the net (U.S. only):

Australia then went ahead in controversial circumstances on 69 minutes through an own goal by Monica.

The defender headed past her own goalkeeper, and the goal was given after a VAR check despite Kerr being offside.

Juventus forward Eniola Aluko said it was a good call by the referee:

Australia managed to see out the win comfortably to pick up their first points of the tournament and hand Brazil their first group stage defeat since 1995.