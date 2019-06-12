49ers News: Nick Bosa Expects to Return from Hamstring Injury in Time for Week 1

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Second overall pick Nick Bosa does not believe his current hamstring injury will prevent him from taking the field with his teammates when the San Francisco 49ers open the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.

"I think I'm going to be just fine," Bosa said Wednesday, according to NBC Sports' Jennifer Lee Chan. "I'm going to get this hammy perfectly right and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need."

Bosa suffered the injury late last month during organized team activities and was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Bosa is coming off a junior season at Ohio State that saw him make only three appearances because of a bilateral core muscle injury suffered during a game against TCU on Sept. 15. He had surgery within a week and wound up sitting out the remainder of the Buckeyes' season.

He ultimately withdrew from the school in October to focus on the 2019 NFL draft.

While it's a different issue this time around, Bosa believes last year's injury may have played a role in his current injury.

"Injuries kind of come out of nowhere but I think I kind of prepared pretty well," Bosa said, per Chan. "It's just, you can't really simulate what football does to your body. And for me to jump in with almost a year of not playing, the body is kind of, 'whoa, slow down.'"

Bosa's long-term health is top-priority in San Francisco after the team used the No. 2 overall on the pass-rusher. The 49ers defense finished tied for 22nd last season with 37 sacks, with only a trio of players recording more than three quarterback takedowns.

As much as Bosa wants to be on the field right now, the 21-year-old is using his time on the sidelines as an opportunity to learn.

"It kind of forced me to slow down a bit," Bosa said, per Chan. "But I think I've taken this time to just sit back and watch and I honestly think it's been super beneficial for me because we have such a good unit. Just watching these guys play, just learning the plays and learning the scheme, because it's really similar to what I used to do but [also] a lot different."

Should the injury linger into the regular season, San Francisco does have an early bye week. After opening the season with back-to-back road games in Tampa and Cincinnati, the 49ers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22 before having Week 4 off. Their Week 5 contest also features an extra day of preparation, as it will not be played until Monday, Oct. 7.