Report: Patriots File Tampering Charges Against Texans over Nick Caserio Talks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 12, 2019

This is a photo of Nick Caserio of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Friday, June 19, 2015. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The New England Patriots filed tampering charges against the Houston Texans for Houston's pursuit of Nick Caserio for its general manager vacancy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the Texans had formally requested to interview Caserio, who is New England's director of player personnel.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

