Report: Patriots File Tampering Charges Against Texans over Nick Caserio Talks

Uncredited/Associated Press

The New England Patriots filed tampering charges against the Houston Texans for Houston's pursuit of Nick Caserio for its general manager vacancy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the Texans had formally requested to interview Caserio, who is New England's director of player personnel.

