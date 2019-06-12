Report: Patriots File Tampering Charges Against Texans over Nick Caserio Talks

Report: Patriots File Tampering Charges Against Texans over Nick Caserio TalksJune 12, 2019
The New England Patriots filed tampering charges against the Houston Texans for Houston's pursuit of Nick Caserio for its general manager vacancy, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
The NFL’s anti-tampering policy states, “Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL” is impermissible.
Mike Reiss of ESPN reported the Texans had formally requested to interview Caserio, who is New England's director of player personnel.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Steve McNair, Eddie George to Have Jerseys Retired by Titans