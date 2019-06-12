Lakers Trade Rumors: Pelicans Want Kyle Kuzma Included in Anthony Davis Package

Rich Polk/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly offered Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft on June 20 to the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis.

However, a potential deal may hinge on the player they're yet to include in talks.

Tania Ganguli‏ and Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported the Pelicans want Kyle Kuzma as part of any Davis package, while the Lakers are hesitant to move him. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Ball, Ingram and the No. 4 pick are currently the centerpieces of the Lakers' trade package. The deal could be contingent on whether the Pelicans feel L.A.'s selection would somehow net them a player who would "excite" them.

