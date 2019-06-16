5 Worst Contracts Still on the Books from Ridiculous 2016 Free Agency

0 of 5

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Nearly three years later, the 2016 NBA offseason remains undefeated.

That summer's salary-cap explosion, courtesy of a TV-money infusion, was unprecedented. Mammoth deals were handed out like free clicky pens at a career fair. Role players were paid like superstars. Projects were compensated like established contributors.

The end result? Dozens of deals many teams no doubt wish they could take back.

For some, though, these gaffes are drawing to a close. Four-year contracts signed in 2016 free agency will trickle off the ledger next summer, while four-year extensions and five-year pacts are now two seasons shy of their expiration dates.

But the end isn't here yet. The league is still populated by a bunch of humdingers from 2016. Most of them don't look so hot, either. Many are easier to trade as expiring contracts, but hefty annual salaries continue to complicate their movability.

This is the prism through which we'll rank the worst remaining deals from the great dollar-sign festival of 2016: How hard are they to reroute on the trade market?

Rookie extensions signed in 2016 are up for consideration. They were handed out in the same lucrative timeframe. Longer contracts take priority over expiring agreements, but salary size matters. Not every one-year deal is a desirable cap-relief anchor.

And remember: These players have done nothing wrong. We're looking at their value through team goggles only. They owe us no apology. They got the bag. Good for them.