Early Predictions for MLB's Biggest 2019 All-Star Snubs

Early Predictions for MLB's Biggest 2019 All-Star SnubsJune 13, 2019
You have the power to vote your favorite players into the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. Still, some guys will be snubbed.
Who will fall short of Midsummer Classic recognition? We won't know until the final tally. But while we wait, let's examine eight players who deserve All-Star honors yet might be excluded for various reasons.
It's not too late to change their fate (unless it's a reserve or a pitcher because that's out of your hands).
Oh, and voting ends June 21, so get cracking.
1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Pete Alonso is a hard-hitting sensation for the New York Mets. Through 66 games, the 24-year-old has 22 home runs with a .933 OPS and could win National League Rookie of the Year honors.
He might also miss the All-Star Game.
As of the latest count, he's fifth in fan balloting with 157,347 votes. It'll take a major surge to sniff the heels of first-place vote-getter Josh Bell of the Pittsburgh Pirates (621,915).
Alonso could be tapped as a reserve, of course, but the All-Star selection process tends to favor established veterans over fresh-faced rookies. Unless the Queens contingent gets out the vote en masse, he may have to settle for an appearance in the Home Run Derby.
The good news there? He said he's all about it.
3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is arguably the most exciting young player in baseball. He's clubbed seven home runs since his April 26 debut for the Toronto Blue Jays.
He's also a safe bet to miss the All-Star Game based on the aforementioned anti-rookie bias.
The Houston Astros' Alex Bregman is the rightful vote leader at third base with 630,159. Guerrero ranks sixth with 150,074.
The son of Vlad will have to wait in line. But don't lie. You'd like to see him take a few hacks against the game's best pitchers at Cleveland's Progressive Field on July 9.
2B DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu is hitting .316 with an .818 OPS for the New York Yankees. Yet he's third in All-Star balloting at the keystone sack with 379,820 votes, behind the Los Angeles Angels' Tommy La Stella (487,598) and the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (448,131).
That isn't an insurmountable gap, and Altuve has been out since May 10 with a hamstring injury. If the Astros' six-time All-Star gets healthy and returns, however, he and La Stella could squeeze out LeMahieu at second base.
Plus, that doesn't factor in other contenders such as Whit Merrifield, who might be the woeful Kansas City Royals' token All-Star rep.
2B Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte has 17 home runs and an .869 OPS. He notched 327,269 votes in the latest All-Star tally.
The problem? He was outpaced by the Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (424,467) and the Milwaukee Brewers' Mike Moustakas (377,983).
Moustakas has cracked 20 homers with a .931 OPS and deserves a selection. Albies, an All-Star last season, has a less impressive .783 OPS but is part of an exciting Braves squad.
Unless he gets meltingly hot, Marte may be the odd man out.
3B Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
The competition is stiff at the hot corner in the Senior Circuit.
The Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado has the most votes (783,684), followed by the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (404,855), the Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner (273,586) and the Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson (206,588). Only then do we arrive at the Washington Nationals' Anthony Rendon (178,215).
That's a shame, considering Rendon is hitting .320 with a 1.076 OPS.
Nats fans might not be excited about their fourth-place, sub-.500 team in the post-Bryce Harper era. But their apathy could cost a deserving player an All-Star selection.
LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers
A Dodgers left-hander paces MLB with a 1.36 ERA and 310 ERA-plus.
Clayton Kershaw? Nope. Try Hyun-Jin Ryu.
The South Korean southpaw has been superlative for L.A. and absolutely deserves an All-Star nod. He might get one if he keeps it up, but it's no sure thing.
Kershaw isn't what he used to be, but he's 5-1 with a 3.00 ERA, which could be enough to earn a legacy nod. Right fielder Cody Bellinger is an obvious pick to represent the Dodgers. Closer Kenley Jansen warrants consideration. And shortstop Corey Seager could go if he's healthy.
Every club must have at least one representative, and there are only so many spots. Deserving as he is, Ryu might be a victim of his team's enviable depth.
LHP Will Smith, San Francisco Giants
Will Smith has been a consummate closer for the San Francisco Giants in 2019, posting a 2.10 ERA and 15 saves in 15 chances.
San Francisco is also buried in last place in the National League West, and Smith is a prime trade candidate.
He could sneak onto the NL's All-Star roster, but the Giants probably won't have more than one representative. Fair or not, the honor will likely go to a more established star such as left-hander Madison Bumgarner or catcher Buster Posey.
Smith will probably help a contender—and net the Giants some prospects—by the trade deadline. His All-Star odds are considerably dimmer.
SS Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
Trevor Story ranks second among qualified National League shortstops in home runs (15) and OPS (.844), yet he checked in at No. 4 in the latest round of All-Star polling at the position with 243,550 votes.
The Colorado Rockies middle infielder could make the NL squad as a reserve. But he faces stiff competition from leading vote-getter Javier Baez of the Chicago Cubs (861,496), as well as the Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson (286,802) and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager (257,085).
Baez appears to have the starting slot locked up. Swanson or Seager could shove Story aside for the backup role, though Seager is dealing with a hamstring injury.
