5-Star SG Prospect Jaden Springer Commits to Tennessee over Memphis

Image via 247Sports.com

Jaden Springer, a 5-star prospect from IMG Academy, announced Wednesday that he has committed to play college basketball at the University of Tennessee:

The 6'5", 195-pound prospect is considered the No. 4 shooting guard, No. 4 player from the state of Florida and No. 16 overall player in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Springer chose Tennessee over other top schools, including Memphis and Michigan.

Jerry Meyer of 247Sports broke down Springer's game in his scouting report, noting he has "tremendous strength and build for a combo guard. Has average-to-good length. A power guard who is effective in traffic and plays through contact. Scores at all three levels. Great rebounder for a guard. Can also distribute, although scoring is his strength. Great potential defensively."

If Springer can consistently hit threes and take defensive strides, he could be a one-and-done lottery pick as a three-and-D wing, a role NBA teams covet. His ability to finish at the rim and his general prowess as a scorer bodes well for his pro impact.

Tennessee will hope Springer lives up to his immense potential, even if it's a brief stint at the school.

The Volunteers are having a nice recruiting cycle, already nabbing 4-star small forward Corey Walker and 5-star shooting guard Keon Johnson. And that comes after a strong 2019 recruiting class, which featured 5-star guard Josiah-Jordan James and 3-star power forward Olivier Nkamhoua.

After going 31-6 last season and reaching as high as No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the Vols are building a strong foundation under head coach Rick Barnes. They look like they may be developing into perennial contenders for the SEC and national titles.