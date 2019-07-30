Colts QB Andrew Luck Shut Down for Rest of Week amid Calf Injury Recovery

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is being shut down for the remainder of the week due to a calf injury and will be re-evaluated at a later date, according to ESPN's Mike Wells.

The Colts quarterback's 2019 offseason got off to an inauspicious start when the team held him out of mandatory minicamp with a calf strain. Head coach Frank Reich insisted that the move was precautionary.

Luck went through individual drills at the start of minicamp, but Reich recently revealed to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports that the signal-caller is dealing with pain in his calf:

Per Wells, Reich had determined "months ago" that Luck would not play in the Colts' preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 8. His status for the second and third preseason games has yet to be determined.

"I did not improve, feeling-wise, pain-wise, and this is something I vowed to myself after going through 2016 and 2017, that I would be honest to myself," Luck said, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer.

The reporter also noted: "Luck says he's had X-Rays done, and 'my Achilles is not at extra risk, there is no tear or swelling indicated.' Surgery was ruled out a while back."

The injury has lingered, which is unfortunate given the former Stanford star's resurgent 2018 campaign after missing all of the 2017 season. Luck underwent offseason shoulder surgery for an ailment that had bothered him for multiple seasons, leading to his year-long absence.

Luck looked like his old self in 2018 thanks to 39 touchdowns, just 15 interceptions and a 67.3 percent completion rate. He led a surprising Colts team to a 9-1 regular-season finish following a 1-5 start.

The 10-6 record vaulted the Colts into the playoffs, where they beat the AFC South champion Houston Texans in the wild-card round before losing to the conference's No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the divisional round.

Without Luck, the Colts will turn back to Jacoby Brissett, who was Indianapolis' starter in Luck's absence during the 2017 season. The 26-year-old Brissett tossed 13 touchdowns (to seven interceptions) alongside a 58.8 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 260 yards and four scores.

Brissett fared well in Luck's absence, but Luck is one of the game's best quarterbacks when healthy. Indianapolis needs him back as soon as possible.