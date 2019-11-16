2020 5-Star PF Isaiah Jackson Commits to Kentucky over Syracuse, Alabama

Image via Brice Marich of 247Sports.com

Isaiah Jackson, a 5-star power forward from Waterford Mott High School in Waterford, Michigan, committed to Kentucky on Saturday, according to Evan Daniels of 247Sports.

Per Daniels, Jackson said the following when asked why he chose Kentucky over fellow finalists Syracuse and Alabama: "I picked them because Kentucky has always been a dream school of mine because they bring in top notch guys and turn them into pros. I just feel like me being there with the team we have I have a chance to win national championship and also fulfill my ultimate goal of being a pro."

The 6'9" and 200-pound Jackson is the No. 1 prospect from the state of Michigan, the No. 3 power forward prospect and the No. 26 player overall in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Jerry Meyer of 247Sports.com provided the following scouting report on Jackson:

"Adequate length but very slender for a 4-man. Tremendous athlete. Fast and a high riser. Has an extremely quick second jump and the instincts and timing of a top-notch shot blocker. Not considered a skilled offensive player but his skill level is steadily improving. Motor, athleticism and potential project him as a first-round pick."

As for how he views his own game, Jackson feels his versatility is a major strength.

"I'm a stretch 3, stretch 4, I pretty much do what a 3 does, what a 1 does sometimes, what a 5 does," he told Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star in May.

Whatever his role ends up being on the college level—and he'll more than likely slot in as a power forward—he has the opportunity to be a major impact player immediately.

As for Kentucky, well, the rich get richer. Recruiting has never been an issue for John Calipari's Wildcats, who already have three 5-star recruits (Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston, Devin Askew) and two 4-star recruits (Lance Ware, Cam'Ron Fletcher) in the class of 2020. With the addition of Jackson, it appears the Wildcats will once again boast the top recruiting class in the nation.