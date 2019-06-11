Report: La Liga Fined for App Improperly Using Phone Mics to Surveil Fans

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga have reportedly been fined €250,000 (£222,664) for using their official app to spy on fans.

According to El Pais (h/t Spanish football writer Rik Sharma), the Spanish league did not inform users they were using the microphones in their phones to identify venues that were illegally showing La Liga matches:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.