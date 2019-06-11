Report: La Liga Fined for App Improperly Using Phone Mics to Surveil Fans

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 27: Lionel Messi of Barcelona lifts the La Liga trophy after the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou on April 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga have reportedly been fined €250,000 (£222,664) for using their official app to spy on fans.

According to El Pais (h/t Spanish football writer Rik Sharma), the Spanish league did not inform users they were using the microphones in their phones to identify venues that were illegally showing La Liga matches:

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

