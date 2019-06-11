Report: La Liga Fined for App Improperly Using Phone Mics to Surveil Fans

Report: La Liga Fined for App Improperly Using Phone Mics to Surveil FansJune 11, 2019
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
La Liga have reportedly been fined €250,000 (£222,664) for using their official app to spy on fans.
According to El Pais (h/t Spanish football writer Rik Sharma), the Spanish league did not inform users they were using the microphones in their phones to identify venues that were illegally showing La Liga matches:
Rik Sharma @riksharma_
La Liga fined for not informing users of their app that they were utilising their phone microphones to find bars illegally screening games https://t.co/ztsY43EUuA
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
