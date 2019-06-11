Italy Beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Late On in 2020 Euro Qualifier

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Marco Verratti came to Italy's rescue with an 87th-minute winner on Tuesday as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 to retain a three-point lead at the top of Group J in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.



Edin Dzeko fired in a surprise opener for the visitors after 33 minutes at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, but Lorenzo Insigne responded with a thunderous equaliser three minutes into the second half.

Verratti completed the comeback with only a few minutes left to keep Italy perfect in the group and maintain their resurgence on the international stage.

Finland beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in their Group J matchup to keep up the pace at the table summit and stay within three points of Italy.

What's Next?

Italy and Bosnia will resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaigns in September when they'll face Armenia and Lichtenstein, respectively.

