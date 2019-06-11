Italy Beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Late On in 2020 Euro Qualifier

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - JUNE 11: Giorgio Chiellini of Italy struggles with Edin Dzeko of Bosnia during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Juventus Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Marco Verratti came to Italy's rescue with an 87th-minute winner on Tuesday as they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 to retain a three-point lead at the top of Group J in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.

Edin Dzeko fired in a surprise opener for the visitors after 33 minutes at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, but Lorenzo Insigne responded with a thunderous equaliser three minutes into the second half.

Verratti completed the comeback with only a few minutes left to keep Italy perfect in the group and maintain their resurgence on the international stage.

Finland beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in their Group J matchup to keep up the pace at the table summit and stay within three points of Italy.

     

What's Next?

Italy and Bosnia will resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaigns in September when they'll face Armenia and Lichtenstein, respectively.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Highlight: Morgan Puts USWNT Up 1-0 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Highlight: Morgan Puts USWNT Up 1-0 🎥

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

    Why Juventus Want Pogba Back Again

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Juventus Want Pogba Back Again

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    This Is Megan Rapinoe 🇺🇸

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    This Is Megan Rapinoe 🇺🇸

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Transfer Window 2019

    Every summer deal from Europe's top five leagues

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Transfer Window 2019

    Every summer deal from Europe's top five leagues

    Niall McVeigh
    via the Guardian