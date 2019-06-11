MLB All-Star Voting 2019: Cody Bellinger, Javier Baez Among Leaders in NL Update

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

One day after the first 2019 MLB All-Star ballot voting update was released for the American League, fans got a glimpse of how the National League was shaping up.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Cody Bellinger and reigning league MVP Christian Yelich have already eclipsed 1 million votes apiece, and Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez is not far behind, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale:

It should come as no surprise that Bellinger and Yelich top the list, given they are competing not just for the NL MVP award but the Triple Crown as well.

Bellinger ranks first in the majors with a .353 average, is tied for third in the NL with 20 home runs and tied for third with 54 RBI. His .446 on-base percentage is tied with Yelich for the best mark in the NL, while his 1.131 OPS is a narrow second.

After having won back-to-back pennants, the Dodgers are currently tied for an MLB-best 45 wins.

Yelich, meanwhile, has been even better than he was when he won his first MVP award a year ago. He leads the majors in home runs (24) and OPS (1.191), and he ranks second in the NL in batting average (.340) and sixth in RBI (53).

Baez is having another strong season, hitting .298 with 16 home runs, 18 doubles, two triples and 44 RBI for the Cubs.

Pittsburgh Pirates star Josh Bell leads the Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo by more than 160,000 votes at first base, thanks to a stellar May. Bell was named the National League Player of the Month for May after hitting .390/.442/.797 with 12 home runs, 12 doubles and 31 RBI in 29 games. He has 18 total dingers this season, and he leads the majors with 25 doubles and 58 RBI.

Of note, neither of the NL's $300 million men from this past offseason are in line to start. Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper ranks 10th among outfielders, while San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado ranks sixth at his position.

No team has more than two players holding down the top spot (including the top three for outfielders) at their respective positions.

This year's All-Star Game voting features an overhauled system. The top three vote-getters at each position (nine for outfielders) of the current "primary round" will advance to a special election that will determine the starters.