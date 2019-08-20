5-Star PG Daishen Nix Commits to UCLA over Kansas, Maryland, More

Photo Credit: 247Sports/USA Basketball

UCLA received a massive boost to its 2020 recruiting class Tuesday with a commitment from 5-star point guard Daishen Nix.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported the playmaker's choice of the Bruins.

Nix is listed as the No. 14 overall recruit in next year's class and the top point guard in the group, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also rated as the best prospect from Nevada.

The Trinity International School standout has developed into one of the nation's most well-rounded prospects over the past couple years. He's a multidimensional scorer who can also create off the dribble for teammates and sports a 6'5'', 205-pound frame that's helped accelerate his defensive growth.

Trinity International head coach Greg Lockridge told Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal the guard's rise has come as no surprise.

"I told everyone that would listen that he's the best point guard in the country. But he doesn't know it yet and hasn't developed into it yet," Lockridge said in April. "As time went on, he started to see it himself. Now his chest is out, his confidence is sky high and he's starting to come into his own."

Nix isn't a polished product yet—few at this stage of his development are—but all the tools are there for him to become a star at the collegiate level and beyond in the coming years.

Although there's little doubt the guard will be an instant impact player for the Bruins, exactly where he fits in the team's rotation won't become clear until the 2020-21 college basketball season gets a little closer and the depth chart for head coach Mick Cronin becomes more settled.

If he lives up to the hype at UCLA, it could become a one-and-done collegiate career for Nix as he could quickly turn his focus toward the NBA.