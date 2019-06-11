Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Tuesday

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Substitute Jill Roord scored deep into stoppage-time to give the Netherlands a scrappy 1-0 win over New Zealand in their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup opener on Tuesday.

The Football Ferns defended superbly and looked to have claimed an unlikely point at Le Havre's Stade Oceane as the clock ticked past the 90-minute mark.

But Kiwi hearts were broken when Roord nodded home from two yards out to move the Netherlands joint top of Group E with Canada, who beat Cameroon 1-0 on Monday.

Tuesday Results and Fixtures

Group E: New Zealand 0-1 Netherlands

Group F: Chile vs. Sweden

Group F: USA vs. Thailand

Tuesday Recap

On the balance of play, the Dutch deserved the three points on Tuesday, but New Zealand will be disappointed not to have held on for a draw.

For the majority of the match, the Orange Lionesses were not clinical enough, showing a tentativeness that belied their position as European champions.

They were rightly well backed before the tournament, but Tuesday's outing showed there is work for them to do:

Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens and Dominique Bloodworth all had great chances to open the scoring, but they could not find the target.

Meanwhile, New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler and her defence were solid throughout, keeping their side in the game with the Netherlands laying siege to their penalty area late on:

The Kiwis had their chances to score, though.

Rosie White's stinging effort from 30 yards in the first half forced a save from Sari van Veenendaal. The Dutch goalkeeper was in action again soon after half-time when she clawed away Sarah Gregorius' scuffed close-range effort.

And Olivia Chance provided possibly the best piece of skill of the match when she sent a beautifully weighted chip goalward in the opening exchanges, only to see it hit the crossbar:

But with Dutch desperation increasing as the game moved into stoppage time, Lineth Beerensteyn headed a cross from the left-hand side across goal to Roord, who found the back of the net.