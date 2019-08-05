5-Star Center Evan Mobley Commits to USC over UCLA, More

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Five-star center Evan Mobley provided a big boost to the USC Trojans' 2020 recruiting class as he committed to play college basketball in Los Angeles.

ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi broke the news Monday, with Mobley telling them he had known for some time that USC was going to be the pick:

"I want to get it out of the way before I start my senior year. And I know where I want to go. As a freshman and sophomore, I wasn't sure exactly where I was going to go. I was looking for the best fit. But after my junior season, I know that being at USC is the right fit for me."

Prior to choosing USC, the Rancho Christian (Temecula, California) star had been recruited by the likes of Alabama, Miami, Stanford and UCLA.

With this latest commitment, the Trojans now have the 15th-ranked recruiting class for 2020, according to 247Sports.

Mobley is the top overall recruit in his class, according to 247Sports. Tim Emrich of ESPN noted Mobley is USC's first No. 1 overall prospect in the ESPN 100 era (since 2007) and just its third top-10 recruit during that span.

The 6'11", 200-pound big man was selected California's Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior in 2018-19 after averaging 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.7 blocks and 3.3 assists while leading his Eagles to a 26-6 record.

Mobley has also represented USA Basketball, helping Team USA win gold at the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup. He averaged 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds as Team USA went 7-0 en route to the title.

USC has long been viewed as the favorite for Mobley, given it hired his father, Eric Mobley, as an assistant coach in May 2018. The Trojans also previously landed Evan's brother, 5-star power forward Isaiah Mobley, in their 2019 recruiting class.

Evan revealed to ESPN's Adam Finkelstein in July 2018 that other programs had stopped recruiting him as USC gained momentum.

For USC fans, there's plenty to be excited about, considering the comparisons the younger Mobley is drawing.

"Honestly, I think he's like Kevin Durant, Greek Freakish," Isaiah said of Evan, per Finkelstein. "He's a freak athlete. We train athletically, but he kind of woke up one day and was a totally different cat. He was just growing and growing, and now here he is."

The Trojans have made the NCAA tournament just twice in Andy Enfield's six seasons as coach, never making it past the opening weekend. With Mobley's commitment, though, there is plenty of reason for optimism in Southern California.