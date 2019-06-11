Video: Diamondbacks, Phillies Combine for MLB Record 13 Home Runs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies' Jay Bruce in action during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies combined to make history Monday night as the Diamondbacks picked up a 13-8 victory.

The teams tallied 13 home runs, setting a single-game MLB mark, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). Jay Bruce delivered the final homer of the game, taking Greg Holland deep in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Of course, the offensive explosion came at the cost of pitching, and nobody suffered more than Philadelphia starter Jerad Eickhoff. The Diamondbacks began the game with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta.

By the time he exited in the fourth, Eickhoff had allowed seven earned runs and five homers. The Athletic's Meghan Montemurro noted the Phillies right-hander has now surrendered 16 dingers in his last 27.1 innings on the mound.

Eduardo Escobar was the star performer for Arizona, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI. Not to be outdone, Scott Kingery went 3-for-5 with two homers in a losing effort.

Related

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Cubs, Indians make big jumps 😬 Angels, Yanks stumble 🍿 Brewers-Astros this week

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📊

    📈 Cubs, Indians make big jumps 😬 Angels, Yanks stumble 🍿 Brewers-Astros this week

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Giolito Went from MLB's Worst Pitcher to Its Best

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giolito Went from MLB's Worst Pitcher to Its Best

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Ortiz Should Recover Quickly

    MLB legend is reportedly in intensive care with organ damage

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Ortiz Should Recover Quickly

    MLB legend is reportedly in intensive care with organ damage

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Have Shown Interest in Stroman, Bumgarner

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Have Shown Interest in Stroman, Bumgarner

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report