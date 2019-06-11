Video: Diamondbacks, Phillies Combine for MLB Record 13 Home Runs

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies combined to make history Monday night as the Diamondbacks picked up a 13-8 victory.

The teams tallied 13 home runs, setting a single-game MLB mark, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). Jay Bruce delivered the final homer of the game, taking Greg Holland deep in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Of course, the offensive explosion came at the cost of pitching, and nobody suffered more than Philadelphia starter Jerad Eickhoff. The Diamondbacks began the game with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta.

By the time he exited in the fourth, Eickhoff had allowed seven earned runs and five homers. The Athletic's Meghan Montemurro noted the Phillies right-hander has now surrendered 16 dingers in his last 27.1 innings on the mound.

Eduardo Escobar was the star performer for Arizona, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI. Not to be outdone, Scott Kingery went 3-for-5 with two homers in a losing effort.