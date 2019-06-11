Video: Diamondbacks, Phillies Combine for MLB Record 13 Home Runs

Video: Diamondbacks, Phillies Combine for MLB Record 13 Home RunsJune 11, 2019
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies combined to make history Monday night as the Diamondbacks picked up a 13-8 victory.
The teams tallied 13 home runs, setting a single-game MLB mark, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). Jay Bruce delivered the final homer of the game, taking Greg Holland deep in the bottom of the ninth inning.
MLB Stats @MLBStats
The @Dbacks-@Phillies game has THIRTEEN home runs combined. That's a new @MLB record. https://t.co/UuthdW2y1q
Of course, the offensive explosion came at the cost of pitching, and nobody suffered more than Philadelphia starter Jerad Eickhoff. The Diamondbacks began the game with back-to-back-to-back home runs from Jarrod Dyson, Ketel Marte and David Peralta.
Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks
3 batters. 3 homers. That's just efficient. #RattleOn https://t.co/yYhQLEH5zo
By the time he exited in the fourth, Eickhoff had allowed seven earned runs and five homers. The Athletic's Meghan Montemurro noted the Phillies right-hander has now surrendered 16 dingers in his last 27.1 innings on the mound.
Eduardo Escobar was the star performer for Arizona, going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI. Not to be outdone, Scott Kingery went 3-for-5 with two homers in a losing effort.
