Girl Got Game with Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe has been one of the USWNT's biggest players for a decade. Now, she hopes to bring home the team's fourth World Cup.

B/R sat down with Rapinoe to talk through her playing style, her love of football and the growth of the women's game. 

