Report: Ex-Michigan SF Charles Matthews Tears ACL Ahead of NBA Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

NBA draft prospect and Michigan product Charles Matthews reportedly tore his ACL during a workout with the Boston Celtics.

According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com, Matthews' agent, Adam Pensack, revealed news of the injury. Brendan Quinn of The Athletic confirmed the news of the torn ACL, adding "I was told the date of return being batted around is January, at the earliest."

Quinn noted Matthews considered returning to the Wolverines for his final season of collegiate eligibility after he suffered the injury.

"Injuries are tough, but Charles is an extremely hard worker and will be back stronger than ever," Pensack said, per Givony. "He had a series of outstanding workouts lately and has helped himself. Charles will continue that momentum when he returns to action. As of now, we have interest in the second round as Charles is OK signing a two-way contract like Edmond Sumner did with the Indiana Pacers in 2017."

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report ranked Matthews No. 44 on his draft big board following the NBA combine in Chicago and pointed to his versatility on the defensive side and ability to "pressure ball-handlers and wings."

However, Wasserman also acknowledged there are concerns about his shooting after he made just 43.1 percent of his shots from the field and 29.9 percent of his three-pointers during his final season with the Wolverines.

Matthews transferred from Kentucky to Michigan after the 2015-16 season and averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in 2018-19 for the Wolverines.

Despite the solid numbers and his prowess as a defender, Matthews is a fringe second-rounder at best given the injury concerns.