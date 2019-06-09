French Open 2019 Results: Men's Final Score and Early Wimbledon Predictions

Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press

The king returned to his domain once again and he asserted that he was not about to abdicate his throne any time soon.

The king is Rafael Nadal, and his kingdom is the French Open in Paris. Nadal earned the 12th French Open title of his career Sunday with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 triumph over 25-year-old Dominic Thiem.

When the challenger had the audacity to push the 33-year-old Nadal in the first set and steal the second, the champion stepped up his game to a spectacular level and nearly blanked Thiem the rest of the way.

Nadal swept through seven matches in France, losing one set to 27th-seed David Goffin in the third round and another to Thiem in the final round. His other five victories were all straight set victories.

"I work hard and I hold the passion for what I am doing," Nadal told NBC tennis analyst John McEnroe in explaining his dominance in Paris. "I have been going through some tough moments over the last 18 months with a lot of injuries and a lot of issues. I have had low moments. I have been able to keep going and keep working and making small improvements.

"My game adapts very well to this surface. The key is to play with passion."

Thiem had a brilliant tournament, as he defeated Novak Djokovic in a five-set semifinal match, before meeting Nadal in the title round.

"My level of play was really high in the first and second set, but after that Rafa stepped on me," Thiem told McEnroe after the match. "I gave it everything I had and it was not enough."

Nadal was able to dominate the game with his precise serve. He won 78 of 106 points on his first serve (73 percent) and 18 of 28 points (64 percent) on his second serve, per RolandGarros.com. Thiem's serve was more vulnerable, as the challenger won 37 of 64 points on his first serve (57 percent) and 14 of 28 on his second serve (50 percent)

Thiem also made 38 unforced errors while Nadal had 31.

Wimbledon predictions

TPN/Getty Images

Tennis has its Big Three in Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer, and it would be a notable surprise if one of those players did not win at Wimbledon this summer.

The sport has rising young stars in Thiem and Alexander Zverev, and they will eventually take over from the Big Three, but it will not be this year.

Federer is 37 years old, and that has to be a factor for the eight-time Wimbledon champion. His last title came in 2017, and while he is in remarkable shape, but it may be difficult for him to get the best of Djokovic or Nadal.

Federer is the crowd favorite in nearly every tournament that he plays, and never more so than Wimbledon. The crowd has embraced him for years, and that should give him a boost.

Nadal whipped Federer in straight sets in Paris, and that will motivate Federer if the two players meet in London. That should be a five-set match, and Nadal will come out on top.

Djokovic is the top-ranked player in the ATP, and he will almost certainly be to the No. 1 seed at Wimbledon. That's significant because it means he will have to play Federer or Nadal, and not both. That's a huge advantage.

Look for Djokovic to beat Nadal in the championship match. That will give him five Wimbledon titles and it will cement his status as the No. 1 player in the world.