French Open 2019: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

French Open 2019: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter ReactionJune 9, 2019
Rafael Nadal continued his dominance at Roland Garros, defeating Dominic Thiem in four sets to win the 2019 French Open.
The victory marked the Spaniard's third straight French Open title and 12th overall at the famed clay courts. Nadal has now defeated Thiem in consecutive years, too.
After winning the first set 6-3 and losing the second 7-5, Nadal took control of the match. His 6-1, 6-0 finish left no doubt of the superior player for Sunday's showdown in Paris.
Juliet Macur @JulietMacur
At the awards ceremony for the French Open, Rafael Nadal said to Dominic Thiem: “You’re a good person, and that’s the most important thing...Thanks for being a good example to young people everywhere.”
Thiem simply had no answer for Nadal once he was more aggressive at the net during the last two sets.
Of course, some shots were just untouchable.
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
Finding another level. Nadal inching closer to that 12th Roland-Garros title... #RG19 https://t.co/4VFOzQffNP
Unfortunately for the Austrian, self-inflicted mistakes only compounded Nadal's excellence. Thiem grew frustrated as the match progressed, continually making unforced errors.
The fourth set was full of such errors, including match point.
Matthew Willis @MattRacquet
Nadal's volley backspins into the net... Thiem: 👍 @Eurosport_UK #RolandGarros https://t.co/uz1IsFlQco
Despite a Nadal title on the clay basically feeling inevitable, he still dropped to the ground in pure elation.
Roland-Garros @rolandgarros
23 wins in a row at Roland-Garros… @RafaelNadal wins his 12th title in Paris 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 over Dominic Thiem. 🎾 https://t.co/uLebPf6COb #RG19 https://t.co/yEoAq1ghdE
Nadal's career record at Roland Garros is absolutely sensational, and it's only getting more impressive by the year. In addition to improving to 93-2 for his career at the French Open, he set an all-encompassing record for titles.
Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg
Though the conclusions can seem quite forgone, more emotion from Nadal than usual after that win. His invincibility here can be taken for granted, but winning the French Open 12 times is hard, y’all! #RG19
Nadal shared high praise for his counterpart after the match.
As Nadal celebrates his 18th career Grand Slam victory, he now trails Roger Federer by just two for the most singles titles ever.
Nadal Wins His 12th French Open 🏆