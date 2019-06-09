French Open 2019: Men's Final Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal continued his dominance at Roland Garros, defeating Dominic Thiem in four sets to win the 2019 French Open.

The victory marked the Spaniard's third straight French Open title and 12th overall at the famed clay courts. Nadal has now defeated Thiem in consecutive years, too.

After winning the first set 6-3 and losing the second 7-5, Nadal took control of the match. His 6-1, 6-0 finish left no doubt of the superior player for Sunday's showdown in Paris.

Thiem simply had no answer for Nadal once he was more aggressive at the net during the last two sets.

Of course, some shots were just untouchable.

Unfortunately for the Austrian, self-inflicted mistakes only compounded Nadal's excellence. Thiem grew frustrated as the match progressed, continually making unforced errors.

The fourth set was full of such errors, including match point.

Despite a Nadal title on the clay basically feeling inevitable, he still dropped to the ground in pure elation.

Nadal's career record at Roland Garros is absolutely sensational, and it's only getting more impressive by the year. In addition to improving to 93-2 for his career at the French Open, he set an all-encompassing record for titles.

Nadal shared high praise for his counterpart after the match.

As Nadal celebrates his 18th career Grand Slam victory, he now trails Roger Federer by just two for the most singles titles ever.

