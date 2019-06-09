TMZ: Ex-CBB Player Victor Page Agrees to 20-Year Prison Sentence for Assault

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

4 Dec 1996: Guard Victor Page of the Georgetown Hoyas dribbles the ball down the court during a playoff game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Georgetown won the game 58-53. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former Georgetown basketball player Victor Page agreed to a plea deal that will require him to serve 20 years in prison and five years of probation after he violently attacked a 17-year-old girl in December.

TMZ Sports reported Page will plead guilty to first-degree assault and fourth-degree attempted sex offense in exchange for having his charges reduced. He was facing life in prison for the attack, during which he allegedly attempted to rape the girl in her apartment before following her outside and attacking her.

TMZ previously obtained video of the incident, which shows Page grabbing the girl, throwing her to the ground and getting on top of her before people intervened.

Tisha Lewis of FOX 5 DC reported the girl has been "traumatized" by the incident and was having difficulties going to school. Page was initially charged with several crimes that included attempted rape and child sex abuse.

As part of the plea bargain, Page will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and provide a DNA sample for 15 years. 

Page played basketball at Georgetown from 1995-97, where he was teammates with Allen Iverson. He led the Big East in scoring during the 1996-97 season and entered the NBA draft but went unselected. After going undrafted, Page briefly played professional basketball in the CBA, in Italy and in the Philippines.

In 2013, Page was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a second-degree assault but was released early.  

