Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and Times for Monday Group Fixtures

The 2019 Women's World Cup continues on Monday, with Argentina taking on Japan in Group D, followed by Canada against Cameroon in Group E.

Argentina are the underdogs in Group D and will face a tough test against 2011 world champions Japan.

Canada are viewed as outsiders to lift the trophy in France but will be expected to see off Cameroon. However, the Indomitable Lionesses made it the knockout stages at the 2015 World Cup and have been tough to beat on the big stage.

Monday's Fixtures

Argentina vs. Japan, 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, BBC Two (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Canada vs. Cameroon, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, BBC Red Button (UK), FS1 (U.S.)

Monday Preview

Japan were crowned world champions back in 2011, and there are still players from that victory in the squad such as defenders Saki Kumagai and Aya Sameshima, midfielders Mizuho Sakaguchi and Rumi Utsugi, and forward Mana Iwabuchi.

The team possesses plenty of experience but lacks firepower, which may prevent Japan from going deep into the tournament.

They will be expected to see off Argentina in the opening game, and 19-year-old Jun Endo could make an impact on her World Cup debut.

The teenager was part of the under-20 squad that won the 2018 World Cup in France, and that experience will surely help her this time around:

Argentina are back at the World Cup after a 12-year absence, but they have a poor record in the tournament, as highlighted by Opta:

The team have been forced to overcome adversity just to qualify for the World Cup. They have suffered from a lack of funding that meant they did not even play matches for over two years after the 2015 Pan American Games.

Captain Estefania Banini is the team's most famous player. She is a creative midfielder who will look to pull the strings, and rising star Milagros Menendez is a dynamic forward who is being tipped to make an impact at the tournament.

Canada will look to captain Christine Sinclair for inspiration against Cameroon. The 35-year-old has 181 goals for the national team and is just four away from becoming her country's all-time top goalscorer:

Squawka Football highlighted just how prolific Sinclair has been for Canada:

Sinclair is Canada's star turn, but they possess a strong squad. Midfielder Jessie Fleming is another key player who will be featuring at her second World Cup at the age of just 21:

Fleming has already amassed 65 caps for Canada, racking up eight goals along the way, meaning she has bags of experience to go with her talent.

Canada are ranked as the world's fifth-best team by FIFA and will be expected to progress to the knockout stages. The team reached the quarter-finals as hosts in 2015 and went on to win bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Victory over Cameroon on Monday would set them up well to come through a tough group also containing the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Cameroon come into the World Cup with a strong record in major tournaments. The African team have only lost two of their last 14 games in normal time, per BBC Sport.

Yet this is only Cameroon's second World Cup, and they have played just two international friendlies since qualifying, which could leave them a little short going into their opening game.