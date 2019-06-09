USA vs. Venezuela: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The United States will play their final friendly in preparation of the upcoming Gold Cup on Sunday, as they play host to Venezuela in Cincinnati.

The Stars and Stripes are coming off a disappointing loss against Jamaica and need some momentum ahead of this summer's big tournament. Per Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker.com), they're 17-20 favourites to beat Venezuela, who come in at 16-5. A draw comes in at 5-2.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, and FOX will provide full coverage of the match.

The United States' last outing against Jamaica was a disappointing one, and it went beyond tactical experimentation, per football writer Jeff Carlisle:

Shamar Nicholson got the only goal of the match, but the Reggae Boyz could have had more. The USMNT was toothless, especially in attack, and that is a major concern ahead of the Gold Cup.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Michael Bradley didn't feature in that match, and the former won't face Venezuela, either:

It's unclear where the goals and danger will come from in his absence. Jozy Altidore is the most accomplished attacker the Stars and Stripes have, and he and Gyasi Zardes have been called up ahead of star talent Josh Sargent.

Coach Gregg Berhalter said his time will come:

Venezuela have a 1-2-2 record in 2019 and are coming off a 3-1 loss to Mexico. On paper, they have more individual talent than the Reggae Boyz, with the likes of Wuilker Farinez, Tomas Rincon, Salomon Rondon and Adalberto Penaranda among those to watch out for.

The key man American fans will be most eager to see is undoubtedly MLS star Josef Martinez, however. The forward played a key role in Atlanta United's title run last year, breaking MLS' single-season scoring record in the process.

Venezuela are in the midst of their preparations for the Copa America and are not expected to experiment much, instead playing their best to see where they stand ahead of their first match on June 15, against Peru.

Prediction: USA 1-1 Venezuela