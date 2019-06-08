PSG, Brazil Star Neymar Will Miss 4 Weeks, Avoid Surgery on Ankle Injury

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after suffering an ankle injury featuring for Brazil in an international friendly against Qatar on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on their official website they have assessed the forward, and he has been diagnosed with a sprain.

It was feared Neymar could miss a significant spell if he had sustained a serious injury.

A PSG statement read:

"On Saturday 8 June, Paris Saint-Germain’s first team doctor, Dr Laurent Aumont, and the club’s Medical Board member and leading figure in sport medicine Professor Gérard Saillant assessed the injury picked up by Neymar Jr in Brazil‘s preparation match for the Copa América last Wednesday."

"The two doctors diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle without surgical indication, to be treated with conservative treatment. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is expected to return on the field in four weeks time."

Neymar left 21 minutes into the game, in which the South Americans prepared for the forthcoming Copa America, set to begin on June 14.

The superstar had recently been nursing a knee injury but was deemed fit to start against the visiting Qataris.

BeIN Sports shared the moment Neymar was helped from the field:

Neymar will now miss the forthcoming tournament for his country as he rehabilitates for his club's pre-season.

If his recovery goes well, the attacker should be ready for the start of the next Ligue 1 campaign.