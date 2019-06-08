PSG, Brazil Star Neymar Will Miss 4 Weeks, Avoid Surgery on Ankle Injury

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JUNE 05: Neymar Jr. of Brazil reacts during the International Friendly Match between Brazil and Qatar at Mane Garrincha Stadium on June 5, 2019 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar is expected to be out for four weeks after suffering an ankle injury featuring for Brazil in an international friendly against Qatar on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on their official website they have assessed the forward, and he has been diagnosed with a sprain.

It was feared Neymar could miss a significant spell if he had sustained a serious injury.

A PSG statement read:

"On Saturday 8 June, Paris Saint-Germain’s first team doctor, Dr Laurent Aumont, and the club’s Medical Board member and leading figure in sport medicine Professor Gérard Saillant assessed the injury picked up by Neymar Jr in Brazil‘s preparation match for the Copa América last Wednesday."

"The two doctors diagnosed a sprain of the lateral ligament of the right ankle without surgical indication, to be treated with conservative treatment. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is expected to return on the field in four weeks time."

Neymar left 21 minutes into the game, in which the South Americans prepared for the forthcoming Copa America, set to begin on June 14.

The superstar had recently been nursing a knee injury but was deemed fit to start against the visiting Qataris.

BeIN Sports shared the moment Neymar was helped from the field:

Neymar will now miss the forthcoming tournament for his country as he rehabilitates for his club's pre-season.

If his recovery goes well, the attacker should be ready for the start of the next Ligue 1 campaign.

Related

    Sarri: Juve? Let's Wait Up Until Monday

    Chelsea coach inching towards the Juventus job

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sarri: Juve? Let's Wait Up Until Monday

    Chelsea coach inching towards the Juventus job

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Griezmann: I Know Where I'll Be Playing Next Season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann: I Know Where I'll Be Playing Next Season

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English

    Bale Tells Madrid He's Not Moving

    Wales winger determined to stay and won't consider other clubs

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bale Tells Madrid He's Not Moving

    Wales winger determined to stay and won't consider other clubs

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    FIFA Announce New 'Volta' Game Mode

    World Football logo
    World Football

    FIFA Announce New 'Volta' Game Mode

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report