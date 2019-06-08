Marta out for Brazil's 2019 World Cup Opener vs. Jamaica Due to Thigh Injury

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

Brazil's Marta listens to a question during an interview at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Marta is in preparation for the women's World Cup in France. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Leo Correa/Associated Press

Brazil forward Marta has officially been ruled out of her team's Women's World Cup opener against Jamaica on Sunday as she continues her recovery from a thigh injury.

Per ESPN FC, team manager Vadao confirmed she won't be ready in time for the contest.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

