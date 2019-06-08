Marta out for Brazil's 2019 World Cup Opener vs. Jamaica Due to Thigh Injury

Leo Correa/Associated Press

Brazil forward Marta has officially been ruled out of her team's Women's World Cup opener against Jamaica on Sunday as she continues her recovery from a thigh injury.

Per ESPN FC, team manager Vadao confirmed she won't be ready in time for the contest.

