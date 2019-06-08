Ashleigh Barty Cruises Past Marketa Vondrousova to Win 2019 French Open Title

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Australia's Ashleigh Barty beat 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam singles title in Saturday's 2019 French Open women's final at Roland-Garros.

Both players were into their first Grand Slam singles final, but Barty showed no signs of nerves as she blasted through the first set for the loss of just one game.

Barty broke Vondrousova's serve again at the start of the second to take total control of the final and did not look back on her way to a dominant victory.

