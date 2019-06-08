Ashleigh Barty Cruises Past Marketa Vondrousova to Win 2019 French Open Title

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJune 8, 2019

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after winning a point against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their women's singles final match on day fourteen of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 8, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

Australia's Ashleigh Barty beat 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 to win her first Grand Slam singles title in Saturday's 2019 French Open women's final at Roland-Garros.

Both players were into their first Grand Slam singles final, but Barty showed no signs of nerves as she blasted through the first set for the loss of just one game.

Barty broke Vondrousova's serve again at the start of the second to take total control of the final and did not look back on her way to a dominant victory.

      

