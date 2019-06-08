Women's World Cup Results 2019: Group Scores and Twitter Reaction from Saturday

LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Germany opened up their 2019 Women's World Cup campaign with a victory after beating China 1-0 on Saturday in Rennes, France.

The only goal of the game came in the second half from 19-year-old Giulia Gwinn. The midfielder struck from the edge of the penalty area to give her side all three points.

Both sides hit the woodwork in an entertaining first half, but it was Germany who just managed to edge a tight contest.

Saturday's World Cup Matches

Germany 1-0 China

Spain vs. South Africa

Norway vs. Nigeria

Saturday Recap

Germany made a strong start to the match and put China under pressure from the kick-off. Sara Dabritz fired a fierce shot just wide, while Dzsenifer Marozsan was causing plenty of problems in midfield.

Yet the best of the early chances fell to China after 15 minutes. A quick break saw the Steel Roses burst forward in numbers, but Yang Li's effort was deflected wide for a corner (UK only):

Journalist Jonathan Crane felt it could be a costly miss:

The action then switched quickly down the other end of the pitch, as Carolin Simon was denied the opener when her left-footed cross into the penalty area came off the crossbar.

Germany's delivery into the box was causing problems, and China escaped minutes later when Marozsan's corner caused panic and was eventually hacked off the line to safety.

Jia Xiuquan's side grew into the game as the half progressed and almost took the lead just before half-time.

Germany allowed Li too much time and space to try her luck with a shot, but she was denied by the woodwork (UK only):

Football writer Rob Brown neatly summed up the first half:

Germany brought on 17-year-old Lena Oberdorf for Simon at the break, while China also made a change by bringing on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Wang Shuang.

The deadlock was finally broken on 66 minutes through Germany midfielder Gwinn.

Marozsan's corner found the 19-year-old on the edge of the box, and she took a touch before sweetly striking the ball past goalkeeper Peng Shimeng:

The goal seemed to settle Germany down, and they managed to see out the win with few problems, while China are left to rue the chances they missed in the opening 45 minutes.