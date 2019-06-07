French Open 2019 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live-Stream Info

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during her women's singles semi-final match against Amanda Anisimova of the US on day 13 of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 7, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/Getty Images

The 2019 French Open final will be contested by Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova.

The pair will go head-to-head on Saturday after triumphing in their respective semi-finals at Roland-Garros on Friday.

Barty came from a set down to beat Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, while Vondrousova overcame Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2).

                         

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBC (U.S.), Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live, Eurosport Player 

                     

Tennis writer Tumaini Carayol is excited by the prospect of a showdown between the two players:

It's easy to see why given both have enjoyed excellent seasons in 2019:

For both players, it will be their first appearances in a Grand Slam singles final.

Barty's previous best was her quarter-final at the Australian Open earlier this year, while Vondrousova, 19, reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last year.

The latter has reached the final at Roland-Garros without dropping a set despite being unseeded and facing four seeded players along the way.

She showed tremendous resilience as she came back from 5-3 down in both of her sets against Konta, and played some excellent tennis while doing so:

As for Barty, she showed a similar battling spirit as she came from behind to beat Anisimova, per tennis writer Christopher Clarey:

Though Anisimova is just 17, she had beaten defending champion Simona Halep in the previous round, so it was a tough task for the 23-year-old.

Barty is the first Australian to feature in the French Open final since Sam Stosur made it there in 2010.

Stosur was beaten by Francesca Schiavone, so Barty will hope to go one step further than her compatriot.

Barty has won her previous two meetings with Vondrousova, but this will be the first time they will have faced off on clay.

Given how the pair have played in Paris over the past fortnight, the final could prove to be a thrilling contest.

