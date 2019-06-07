French Open 2019 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live-Stream Info

French Open 2019 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live-Stream InfoJune 7, 2019
The 2019 French Open final will be contested by Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova.
The pair will go head-to-head on Saturday after triumphing in their respective semi-finals at Roland-Garros on Friday.
Barty came from a set down to beat Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, while Vondrousova overcame Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2).
Date: Saturday, June 8
Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET
TV Info: NBC (U.S.), Eurosport (UK)
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live, Eurosport Player
Tennis writer Tumaini Carayol is excited by the prospect of a showdown between the two players:
Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol
Ashleigh Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova is the craftiest women's slam final in over a decade. Here for it.
It's easy to see why given both have enjoyed excellent seasons in 2019:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Collision Course: Since Australian Open, Marketa Vondrousova has the best record on tour: 27-5. The 19yo is into her 3rd final of the year, has made QFs+ in every event since AO. Ash Barty’s 2019: Sydney: F AO: QF IW: R16 Miami: Champ Madrid: QF Rome: R16 Fed Cup: 4-0 #RG19 https://t.co/FoWS5Feeih
For both players, it will be their first appearances in a Grand Slam singles final.
Barty's previous best was her quarter-final at the Australian Open earlier this year, while Vondrousova, 19, reached the fourth round at the U.S. Open last year.
The latter has reached the final at Roland-Garros without dropping a set despite being unseeded and facing four seeded players along the way.
She showed tremendous resilience as she came back from 5-3 down in both of her sets against Konta, and played some excellent tennis while doing so:
Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK
Is that the shot of the tournament? Incredible passing shot from Vondrousova! #RG19 https://t.co/dVm65SmGxx
As for Barty, she showed a similar battling spirit as she came from behind to beat Anisimova, per tennis writer Christopher Clarey:
Christopher Clarey @christophclarey
Tennis remains one of the ultimate mind games & Ash Barty takes a wild ride into theFrench Open final, her 1st Grand Slam singles final, with a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Anisimova. Blew a 0-5, double-set point lead in the first set & bounced back. Hats off, mate
Though Anisimova is just 17, she had beaten defending champion Simona Halep in the previous round, so it was a tough task for the 23-year-old.
Barty is the first Australian to feature in the French Open final since Sam Stosur made it there in 2010.
Stosur was beaten by Francesca Schiavone, so Barty will hope to go one step further than her compatriot.
Barty has won her previous two meetings with Vondrousova, but this will be the first time they will have faced off on clay.
Given how the pair have played in Paris over the past fortnight, the final could prove to be a thrilling contest.
Women’s French Open Final Set
Unseeded teen Marketa Vondrousova beats Jo Konta to set up meeting with Ash Barty in Saturday’s final