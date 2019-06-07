French Open 2019: Friday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There couldn't have been a much more exciting slate of matches than what transpired at Roland-Garros on Friday.

Because of weather issues earlier in the week at the French Open, both men's singles semifinals and both women's singles semifinals took place Friday. The men's semifinals featured the top four seeded players—No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 4 Dominic Thiem and No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 3 Roger Federer.

Federer and Nadal renewed their storied rivalry, going head-to-head for the 39th time.

The winners advanced to play in the French Open finals, which take place Saturday (women's) and Sunday (men's).

If you weren't up early to see the exciting action unfold, here's when to catch replays throughout the day on Friday.

Friday Replay Information

TV: Tennis Channel (2 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Singles Finals Preview

The incredible run of 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova came to an end in Friday's semifinals, as she lost to Australian Ashleigh Barty, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3. Anisimova overcame a 5-0 deficit to win the first set, but Barty responded with back-to-back 6-3 set victories.

"That was amazing, both good and bad," Barty said, according to Agence France-Presse's Dave James (h/t Yahoo Sports). "It was the hardest thing that I ever had to do. I am really proud of the way I fought especially in the conditions which were cold and windy. Now I can't wait for the final, it's incredible."

In the other semifinals matchup, unseeded 19-year-old Czech Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 26-seeded Johanna Konta of Great Britain 7-5, 7-6.

On Saturday, Barty and Vondrousova will go head-to-head for the third time. Barty has won the previous two meetings, the last coming in the round of 64 at the 2018 Cincinnati Masters, but the two have never played each other on clay.

This is the first Grand Slam finals appearance for both Barty and Vondrousova. Barty is looking to become the first Australian woman to win the singles championship at the French Open since 1973, while Vondrousova is aiming to become the first Czech woman to ever win the tournament title.

While it's surprising that both of these players reached the finals, that's more so the case for Vondrousova. She has defeated four straight seeded players and hasn't lost a set in any of her six French Open matches during her impressive run.

Barty has defeated unseeded players in five of her six matchups this tournament, but she eliminated No. 14-seeded Madison Keys in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

With both women looking to break through for the first Grand Slam title of her career, this should be a competitive, exciting match to cap off the women's singles tournament.