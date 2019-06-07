Belmont Stakes Drink Recipes: White Carnation, Belmont Breeze and Belmont Jewel

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Two-thirds of the Triple Crown races are complete. However, there's still one more opportunity to gather with some friends to watch some exciting horse racing amid a party atmosphere.

On Saturday, the Belmont Stakes will take place to finish this year's Triple Crown schedule. Preakness winner War of Will is looking to win his second consecutive race, but he'll have to beat the favorite, Tacitus, who notched a third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Last year's Belmont featured Justify completing his quest for the Triple Crown. While that prize isn't on the line this weekend, it should still be an exciting, competitive and fun race to watch.

Saturday's post time for the Belmont is 6:48 p.m. ET.

If you plan on having a Belmont party on Saturday—or just plan on watching the race with some alcoholic beverages in hand—here are some recipes for the event's signature cocktail drinks.

White Carnation

two ounces vodka

½ ounce peach schnapps

two ounces orange juice

two ounces soda water (or enough to fill)

splash of cream

orange slice (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Colleen Graham

Belmont Breeze

1½ ounces bourbon whiskey (or rye whiskey)

½ ounce sherry (medium dry)

½ ounce lemon juice (fresh)

½ ounce simple syrup

splash of orange juice

splash of cranberry juice

five mint leaves

mint sprig (garnish)

orange peel or slice (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Colleen Graham

Belmont Jewel

1½ ounces bourbon whiskey

two ounces lemonade

one ounce pomegranate juice

lemon wedge or cherry (garnish)

Source: The Spruce Eats' Lance Mayhew

While all three of these cocktails are signature drinks for the event, the Belmont Jewel is the official drink of the race. All three of these drinks have taken a turn being the official cocktail of the event, however.

According to Sports Illustrated, the White Carnation was the official drink of the race until 1997. The Belmont Breeze took over from 1998-2011, followed by the Belmont Jewel in 2012.

But just because one of these is the official drink doesn't mean you can't try the others. So, feel free to use any of these recipes to create your cocktail of choice on Saturday.