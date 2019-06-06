Damian Lillard Shares Emotional Message After T-Wolves Hire David Vanterpool

June 7, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 14: Assistant coach David Vanterpool and Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers talk during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 14, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard offered a heartfelt message to departing assistant coach David Vanterpool.  

Lillard shared a series of photos with Vanterpool on Instagram from their time in Portland and wrote, "The day I never wanted to see in my career has arrived. @david_vanterpool ... no words."

Vanterpool commented on the post, "Love you dame."

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Vanterpool will take over as the Minnesota Timberwolves' associate head coach and work under Ryan Saunders. Wojnarowski added the 46-year-old "spent seven years with Blazers, playing a prominent part in growth of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum."

