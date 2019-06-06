Damian Lillard Shares Emotional Message After T-Wolves Hire David Vanterpool

Damian Lillard Shares Emotional Message After T-Wolves Hire David VanterpoolJune 7, 2019
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard offered a heartfelt message to departing assistant coach David Vanterpool.
Lillard shared a series of photos with Vanterpool on Instagram from their time in Portland and wrote, "The day I never wanted to see in my career has arrived. @david_vanterpool ... no words."
Def Pen Hoops @DefPenHoops
#Blazers star Damian Lillard shows some love as assistant coach David Vanterpool is reportedly set to join the Minnesota Timberwolves staff (Via @Dame_Lillard / IG) https://t.co/MeT71LFXNP
Vanterpool commented on the post, "Love you dame."
ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Vanterpool will take over as the Minnesota Timberwolves' associate head coach and work under Ryan Saunders. Wojnarowski added the 46-year-old "spent seven years with Blazers, playing a prominent part in growth of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum."
