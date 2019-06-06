Damian Lillard Shares Emotional Message After T-Wolves Hire David Vanterpool

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard offered a heartfelt message to departing assistant coach David Vanterpool.

Lillard shared a series of photos with Vanterpool on Instagram from their time in Portland and wrote, "The day I never wanted to see in my career has arrived. @david_vanterpool ... no words."

Vanterpool commented on the post, "Love you dame."

ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Vanterpool will take over as the Minnesota Timberwolves' associate head coach and work under Ryan Saunders. Wojnarowski added the 46-year-old "spent seven years with Blazers, playing a prominent part in growth of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum."