Projecting Jared Goff, Dak Prescott New Contracts After Carson Wentz's Extension

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles likely reset the quarterback market with their long-term extension to Carson Wentz.

Wentz confirmed Thursday he put pen to paper on a new deal with the team:

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the contract is worth $128 million over four years, with more than $107 million guaranteed.

Over the Cap's Jason Fitzgerald noted Wentz still has two years left on his rookie deal ($720,000 in 2019 and just under $22.8 million in 2020), so he's effectively counting for $25.8 million annually.

However, the $32 million annual hit from his extension is likely the number agents will use when the time comes to negotiate on behalf of their clients. That's the fourth-highest average in the NFL behind Russell Wilson ($35 million), Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million) and Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million), per Spotrac.

Few people will be happier to see the terms of Wentz's contract than Dak Prescott and Jared Goff.

Prescott is headed for free agency in 2020 and Goff will hit the open market in 2021.

The Eagles are undoubtedly taking a risk by securing Wentz's future now. He took a slight step backward in 2018 after recovering from a torn ACL, throwing for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions before suffering a season-ending back injury.

By getting this done now, however, Philadelphia might end up forcing the hands of the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, both of whom might feel the pressure to give Prescott and Goff even more money.

Fitzgerald estimated Prescott could get $31 million a year with Goff hitting $33 million. Former NFL front-office executive Joe Banner had a similar assessment, projecting Prescott to come under and Goff to go over the average annual value of Wentz's extension.

Goff doesn't have a Super Bowl ring like Wentz does, but he threw for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and helped lead the Rams to an NFC title in his second year under head coach Sean McVay.

Given the scarcity of replacements Los Angeles would have for Goff, he could reasonably command $33 million-plus annually.

Similarly, Prescott has averaged 3,625 yards and 22 touchdowns through his first three years. It's hard to see how he'd settle for anything less than $30 million based on the present market.