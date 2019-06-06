Youri Tielemans Calls Manchester United, Tottenham Interest 'Flattering'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

AS Monaco attacking midfielder Youri Tielemans recently discussed his future following a successful loan spell with Leicester City and said he was "flattered" by interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Tielemans is confident he will find a new home soon, per MailOnline's Will Griffee: "A lot of clubs have shown interest and we'll see in the next few weeks which club it will be (Manchester United and Spurs) are really big teams in England and in Europe so yeah, it's flattering to hear those names."

The Belgium international also revealed he is "unlikely to go back to Monaco."

It's good news for United and Spurs, with Griffee noting how each club could be looking for reinforcements in midfield while Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen remain linked with Real Madrid.

Tielemans is a good choice to replace either player thanks to his flair and eye for a pass. Those qualities have helped him thrive as the creative fulcrum for three different teams:

Spurs may have the edge in any race to sign him since the north London club can offer UEFA Champions League football. By contrast, United face another campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

The Lilywhites have also had a long-standing interest in Tielemans:

If there is hope for the Red Devils, it exists because Tielemans isn't the only midfielder on Tottenham's radar. There is also Giovani Lo Celso, the Real Betis man who is reportedly the subject of a bid worth £53 million from Spurs, according to BBC Sport's Matt Davis.

It's a move the Argentina international is said to be open to:

With Harry Winks also on the books at Tottenham, United may have a greater need for the creativity Tielemans would add in midfield.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must find more players on the wavelength of Juan Mata. The Spanish technician is out of contract this summer and "is not part of Solskjaer's plans," per Jack Kinnersley of MailOnline.

Mata would be a big loss, but signing Tielemans will provide the ingenuity a team that's overly reliant on Pogba lacked too often last season.

Wherever he ends up after the summer transfer window, Tielemans will provide his new club with a rising star capable of defining a squad's attacking play at the highest level.