Greece vs. Italy: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

FLORENCE, ITALY - JUNE 02: Fabio Quagliarella of Italy looks on during a Italy training session at Centro Tecnico Federale di Coverciano on June 2, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)
Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy face a tough test in Group J of the qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2020 when the Azzurri travel to Greece on Saturday. Having taken six points from six, Roberto Mancini's team are a good bet to earn a third straight win in what is shaping up to be an excellent qualifying campaign.

Mancini can call on a trio of prolific strikers in Fabio Quagliarella, Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti. Greece will still be difficult to break down thanks to a well-drilled defence led by centre-backs Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Kostas Manolas.

      

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football (Red Button). ESPN+.

Live Stream: Sky Go. WatchESPN.

   

Odds (Per Oddschecker)

  • Greece: 17-4
  • Italy: 10-11
  • Draw: 58-25

Quagliarella is the man in form after finishing as the top scorer in Serie A. The 36-year-old defied time to find the net 26 times for Sampdoria.

Few strikers are as subtle and astute with their movement as this prolific veteran. He combines ruthless efficiency with natural flair.

There won't be a lack of chances thanks to the ingenuity of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi in wide areas. Napoli ace Insigne is the creative spark along the front:

Mancini's team possesses ample firepower up top, but Papastathopoulos and Manolas won't yield easily. The former has been a rugged presence at the heart of a struggling Arsenal defence this season.

Even though the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has struggled in England's top flight, he's still aggressive enough to boss strikers in the air and bully them on the deck.

It's a different story for Manolas, who will know Quagliarella and Co. well since he plies his trade for AS Roma in Italy. Manolas' game is defined by pace, anticipation and technique.

The 27-year-old will track the runs from out to in of Insigne and Bernardeschi and make sure Immobile doesn't get in behind. This double act is keeping Greece relevant in the group:

It will take a long time for Italy to breach a back line this experienced and disciplined. Even so, the quality up top will eventually ease Mancinci's men past Angelos Anastasiadis' team.

