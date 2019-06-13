Winners and Losers of the Transfer Portal So Far in 2019

0 of 9

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Like it or not, the transfer portal has become a huge factor in how college football rosters are constructed from one year to the next. Some programs are much better than others at utilizing it.

Just ask Heisman Trophy winners and former transfers Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray how important the portal can be.

For the most part, the transfer portal is for scarcely used players who are looking for a chance to show what they are capable of doing. For whatever reason, things didn't work out at their first school, and they need a change of scenery just to see the field.

But when that scarcely used player is a former 5-star or 4-star recruit, that could be a huge deal for the team that acquires him. Or in the case of Illinois, the team that acquires four of them.

Our list of the biggest winners and losers of the transfer portal is solely based on what they have gained and lost via transfer. For instance, we have Florida Atlantic as a winner and Georgia as a loser. Although we wouldn't pick FAU to beat the Bulldogs on a neutral field in 2019, the Owls improved their roster by adding transfers while Georgia lost more talent to the portal than most other schools.

Teams are not listed in any particular order, but we do alternate between winners and losers.