Turkey vs. France: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France and Turkey clash on Saturday in a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier, with the winner set to take an outright lead in Group H.

Each team has won both their games in qualification thus far and sit three points ahead of the competition, but Turkey are the underdogs to keep up that perfect streak at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium.

The reigning world champions have won all four meetings with Turkey, per Soccerway, and triumphed 1-0 when they last met in a friendly in 2009.

Hosts Turkey are unbeaten in their last five games and have conceded just once over the course of that run, though France visit after winning their last four matches in a row and racking up 11 goals.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Konya Buyuksehir Stadium, Konya, Turkey

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.), Univision Deportes en Vivo (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Univision Deportes (U.S.)

Odds

Turkey: 5-1

Draw: 3-1

France: 4-7

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

A promising start to the group has France on course to qualify for their eighth consecutive appearance in the European Championship finals, and winning the title is a realistic target.

Turkey returned to the competition in 2016 after an eight-year absence and have hopes of qualifying for back-to-back tournaments for the first time since 1996-2000.

The Crescent Stars have beaten Albania and Moldova in their previous group games but face a step up in competition against Les Bleus. Statistician Simon Gleave recently said the Euro 2016 finalists look like shoo-ins to secure their place:

Didier Deschamps has done an incredible job in his role as France coach and has made the most of a squad blending young talent with a mix of more experienced stars.

Kylian Mbappe, 20, is the chief example of that new generation making an impression, and the star striker will be fit to feature against Turkey, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Turkey have also won their last four games, although the list of opponents is perhaps less impressive than France's: Albania, Moldova, Greece and Uzbekistan.

Senol Gunes has shown signs of encouragement in his second stint at the national team's helm, and he has previous when it comes to success with Turkey:

The Crescent Stars are yet to concede in Euro 2020 qualification but will struggle to keep that record intact at home to Les Bleus, with each team hoping to move three points clear at the Group H summit.